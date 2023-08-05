Show-Cause Notice Issued to Chhattisgarh Govt For Not Installing Rainwater Harvesting System At Raipur Cricket Stadium

Shaheer Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium | FPJ

Raipur: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Baghel government and the Centre's Modi government, the Union government served a show-cause notice to the Chhattisgarh government for not installing Rainwater Harvesting System (RHS) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Nava Raipur, situated in Atal Nagar.

The non-compliance of National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructions will again test the strength of strained existing bureaucratic relations between the state and centre.

CGWA officials inspected cricket stadium

As per the information received through trusted sources, a team of officials from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) Raipur conducted an inspection at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Nava Raipur in Atal Nagar in the month of July this year to check the actual status of compliance with NGT instructions in the context of the installation of rainwater harvesting system (RHS) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and found no installation of such a system.

CGWA filed that report with the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), Government of India, over the non-compliance of NGT instructions. Based on the inspection report of the CGWA, the MoJS sought a reply and assurances from the Chhattisgarh government regarding the installation of rainwater harvesting system at the cricket stadium, as mentioned by a central government official on the verge of anonymity. Unfortunately, the officials of Chhattisgarh have not responded to the query of MoJS so far in this matter, claimed the official.

Meanwhile, speaking to The FPJ over the phone, officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS) Alok Katiyar, who recently assumed the charge of Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Chhattisgarh, said, "If the Government of India serves such kind of notices to the State government regarding the installation of a water harvesting system at the Cricket Stadium, the state government or concerning authority will file an adequate reply. As far as PWD is concerned, it is an agency that has to look after its maintenance work; ownership of the stadium doesn’t lie with us," Katiyar said.

Notably, the NGT had directed the Secretary of the MoJS to file a status report within two months regarding the regulation of groundwater extraction for the maintenance of cricket playgrounds.

In compliance with the NGT’s directives, a virtual meeting was held by the Secretary of the MoJS at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, on July 17 to discuss the issues raised by the NGT, including the installation of the RHS and SWT.

Representatives of Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), Delhi, Sports Authority of India, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Central Pollution Control Board, Members from different state cricket associations of India, and Regional Directors of CGWB attended the meeting. But no government officials from Chhattisgarh attended the meeting. The non-participation of the officials of the Chhattisgarh government in the meeting has irked the Secretary of the MoJS, and he expressed his anguish over it.

Earlier, 26 stadiums were inspected by officers of CGWB in different states across India. Out of 26 stadiums, 24 stadiums have borewells or tubewells for the extraction of groundwater. Groundwater in urban areas is already heavily exploited, and extraction of groundwater for cricket stadiums will enhance the groundwater crisis.

Third Largest Cricket Stadium in India

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Nava Raipur is the third largest cricket stadium in India, with a seating capacity of approximately 65,000, covering an area of 55,987 square metres. The stadium also boasts a green belt area of 18,599 square metres. It has 6 bore wells for the extraction of groundwater. During mega sports events, the stadium requires 200 KLD (kilo litres per day) of water, while during the rainy season, the requirement is 30 KLD, and in other seasons, it is 110 KLD.

NGT's Order and State vs Centre Gap Widens

The NGT's order prohibits the use of groundwater for maintaining the playing grounds, especially during matches. The authorities have been instructed to ensure effective rainwater harvesting through RHS (Rainwater Harvesting System). The petition of Haider Ali in the context of IPL cricket matches and the use of groundwater led to the NGT Bench Head Justice AK Goel instructing the competitive authorities to install RHS and utilize STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) water for stadium maintenance. Conserving groundwater and the environment is a necessary duty for all.

The negligent attitude adopted by the state government authorities has widened the gap between the Centre and the state governments. If the tussle continues and the state government fails to comply with the directives of MoJS and the NGT, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may prohibit further cricket matches at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, resulting in a significant loss of revenue and reputation for the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)