Raghul Rangasamy shoots into lead after Round 2 of JKNRC

Coimbatore: On a day of intense drama, Chennai's Raghul Rangasamy came out trumps, collecting 18 points to shoot to the top of the FLGB-4 table as Round 2 of the JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship concluded here on Sunday.

Tanay Gaikwad (Pune), Aaroh Ravindra (Mumbai), Sai Prithvi S (Chennai), Mira Erda (Vadodara) and Ikshan Shanbag (Satara) were the others stars of the day, emerging victorious in their respective categories.

Most of the big excitement, as expected, emanated from the LGB category, with multiple national champions gunning for glory. After Sohil Shah (MSport) set the stage for a no-holds-barred fight on Saturday with a cheeky win, it was Diljith TS's (Dark Don) turn to bring Sunday to life.

Beginning at P7 as the reverse grid came into play, he exhibited speed and control to steadily move up and take the first place. Raghul (MSport), who was at P5, got caught in the front pack to lose the initiative and settled for the second position.

Raghul, however, took advantage of a similar situation in the day's second and final LGB-4 race to win it in dramatic fashion. His fourth-place finish on Saturday was enough to give him a total of 47 points. That took him past teammate Vishnu Prasad, who didn't have the best of weekends despite racing out of his skin.