 Shooter Swapnil Kusale Gets ₹2 Crore From Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For Winning Paris Olympics Bronze
Shooter Swapnil Kusale Gets ₹2 Crore From Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For Winning Paris Olympics Bronze

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar honoured Swapnil Kusale and other sportspersons at an event in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Shooter Swapnil Kusale, who clinched the bronze medal in this year’s Paris Olympics, was on Monday honoured with a cheque of Rs 2 crore by the Maharashtra Government.

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar honoured Kusale and other sportspersons at an event in Mumbai.

Kusale claimed a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Paris Olympics.

Kusale’s father and brother are teachers in a district school and his mother is the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale's Father Says His Son Should Get ₹5 Crore Prize Money, Flat...
article-image

Athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who broke the Asian record to win the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event at the Paris Olympics was given a cheque of Rs three crore on the occasion.

The coaches of these sportspersons were also honoured with cheques of between Rs 20 to 30 lakh.

Gujrathi and Deshmukh rewarded too

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh were also rewarded for their success in last month's Chess Olympiad. The two chess players were presented Rs 1 crore each.

