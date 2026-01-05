Tempers Flare! Kieron Pollard Loses Cool & Engages In Heated Exchange With Naseem Shah During ILT20 Final; VIDEO

Image: International League T20/X

The International League T20 (ILT20) final delivered drama both on and off the scoreboard as veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard was involved in a tense verbal exchange with Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah during the Desert Vipers’ title clash. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about incidents of the tournament, capturing fans’ attention on social media and drawing comparisons to classic on-field confrontations.

Pollard, captain of MI Emirates, showed visible frustration at various points in the high-stakes encounter against Desert Vipers, led by a potent bowling attack including Naseem Shah. Videos circulating online depicted the two players in a heated verbal back-and-forth as emotions ran high in the decisive match. While exact words exchanged weren’t officially disclosed, the intensity of the moment was clear from body language and reactions on the field.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of an outstanding performance from Naseem Shah, who delivered a match-turning spell of fast bowling to put relentless pressure on the MI Emirates batting lineup. Shah’s cameo included key wickets at crucial junctures, significantly impacting the momentum and ultimately steering Desert Vipers toward victory in the final stages.

Pollard, a seasoned campaigner known for his explosive batting and outspoken leadership, appeared frustrated not just by the on-field situation but also by the competitive energy Naseem brought to every delivery. The tension between the two players resonated with cricket fans, leading to widespread discussion across social platforms and multiple video clips highlighting the exchange.

Despite the on-field tension, the ILT20 final showcased some top-level performances. Naseem’s fiery pace and key dismissals were pivotal in the Desert Vipers’ triumph, reinforcing his growing reputation in franchise T20 leagues. Pollard’s spirited leadership and reaction reflected both his competitive drive and the pressure of leading his side in such a significant fixture.

MLC 2025: Kieron Pollard’s Stern Warning To Faf Du Plessis Goes Viral During TSK Vs MINY Match; Video

A funny and tense moment happened during the MLC 2025 Qualifier 2 match between MI New York and Texas Super Kings. In the 8th over, MI New York's Kieron Pollard noticed Texas Super Kings' Faf du Plessis stepping out of his crease too early at the non-striker’s end.

Pollard suddenly stopped his run-up and gave Faf a sharp stare, warning him not to leave the crease early. Faf looked surprised and slightly shaken, while the crowd reacted with loud cheers. The moment quickly went viral for its mix of tension and humor.

Later in the match, Pollard played a heroic knock. He smashed 47 runs off just 22 balls and helped MI New York chase down the target easily. Nicholas Pooran finished the match with a big six, and MI New York won by 7 wickets with an over to spare.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis had scored 59 runs, and Akeal Hosein added a quick half-century to take Texas Super Kings to a good total. But MI New York made a strong comeback after being 43/2.

With this win, MI New York have now reached the final and will play against Washington Freedom on Monday, July 14.