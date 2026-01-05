AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Michael Neser's Spectacular Catch Ends Joe Root's Stunning Innings Of 160 Runs; VIDEO

Image: JioHotstar/X

The fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground produced a moment of pure athletic brilliance as Australian all-rounder Michael Neser pulled off a sensational caught-and-bowled dismissal to end Joe Root’s magnificent innings of 160 runs.

Root, England’s batting mainstay, was in complete control at the crease, compiling a masterclass in technique and temperament. With England looking to build a dominant position, Neser delivered a ball that Root checked slightly, sending it looping high back toward the bowler.

What followed left players and fans in awe. Reacting instantly, Neser sprinted sharply to his right, kept his eyes fixed on the ball as it soared against the Sydney sky, and launched himself into a full-length dive. With remarkable hand-eye coordination, he clutched the ball inches above the turf, completing a phenomenal catch.

The dismissal sparked celebrations among the Australian players and drew a standing ovation from the crowd, who recognized the brilliance of the effort.

Neser’s catch proved to be a pivotal moment in the match, shifting momentum and highlighting the fine margins that define Test cricket. It was a reminder that in the Ashes, moments of individual brilliance can change the course of a game and this was undoubtedly one of the finest fielding efforts of the series.

Mitchell Starc produced one of the most dramatic moments of the third Ashes Test when he clean bowled England captain Ben Stokes, unleashing a thunderous roar that echoed around the stadium and underlined Australia’s dominance in a fiercely contested encounter between the old rivals.

Charging in with pace and purpose, Starc delivered a searing full ball that swung in late and beat Stokes all ends up. The delivery crashed into the stumps, leaving the England skipper stunned as the bails flew. It was a moment that perfectly captured Starc at his destructive best, fast, aggressive and relentless, and it immediately swung momentum Australia’s way.

Starc’s reaction was as intense as the delivery itself. The left-arm quick let out a primal roar, pumping his fists as teammates rushed towards him to celebrate a prized wicket. Dismissing Stokes, known for his ability to turn matches on their head, was a massive breakthrough for Australia, and Starc made sure the significance of the moment was felt.

On the other end, the disappointment was written all over Stokes’ face. The England captain stood rooted to the crease for a brief moment, processing what had just happened, before reacting in frustration. In a visible display of emotion, Stokes jumped in disbelief, aware that his dismissal had come at a crucial juncture and left England in a precarious position.

As the crowd buzzed and Australia sensed an opening, the moment stood out as a turning point in the Test. Starc’s fiery send-off and Stokes’ anguished reaction encapsulated the intensity of Ashes cricket, where skill, emotion and rivalry collide to create unforgettable scenes on the grandest stage.