Shocking! Stray Dogs Bite Japanese And Kenyan Coaches At World Para Athletics Championships In Delhi

Image: Indian Tech & Infra/X

The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi faced an unfortunate setback on Friday after two foreign coaches were bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the swift response from medical teams, the incidents have raised concerns over safety measures at one of India's most prominent sporting venues.

The first incident involved Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia, who was speaking to one of his athletes near the call room outside the main competition arena when a stray dog suddenly attacked him. “Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections,” said Joel Atuti, a government representative accompanying the Kenyan team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later the same day, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was also bitten by a stray dog while supervising athlete training at the warm-up track, which is located adjacent to the competition area.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, both coaches received on-spot medical attention at the Athlete Medical Room before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where they were further treated. After recovery, they were sent back to their respective team hotels and are currently out of danger.

A growing problem for the organisers

The organisers admitted the incidents were “isolated” but highlighted the ongoing issue of individuals feeding stray dogs near the stadium, which has enabled the animals to enter the premises despite precautionary measures.

Officials confirmed that they had formally requested the MCD on August 21 to clear the stadium of strays. The MCD had acted before the start of the championships by deploying dog-catching vehicles to maintain constant vigilance. However, continued feeding of strays by outsiders has reportedly undermined those efforts.

To prevent further incidents, the stadium and surrounding areas have been fully sanitized, and preventive measures have been reinforced in coordination with civic bodies. The organisers have underlined their commitment to maintaining an uncompromised environment of health and security for all athletes, staff, and spectators.