 Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Namibia marked the inauguration of their new stadium in Windhoek in unforgettable fashion, clinching a dramatic four-wicket victory over South Africa in a thrilling contest.

Chasing a modest target of 135, the Namibian side held their nerve under pressure. Zane Green, the wicketkeeper-batter, played a pivotal role in the finish, unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls, hitting a boundary off the final delivery from Andile Simelane to seal the win.

The Proteas’ bowlers had initial success: Nandre Burger struck early with 2 for 21, and Gerald Coetzee grabbed a wicket before exiting the game due to a suspected pectoral injury early in his spell.

Ruben Trumplemann was the star bowler for Namibia

Namibia’s bowling unit rose to the challenge. Ruben Trumplemann was impressive with 3 for 28, and Max Heingo picked up two critical wickets, helping restrict South Africa to 134 for 8.

The stadium was packed, and the crowd roared in celebration as Namibia’s players reveled in their landmark victory, not just over a strong opponent, but in their very first match hosted in the iconic new venue.

For South Africa, the match will sting, a low total was defendable on paper, but injury and the pressure of the moment proved costly.

