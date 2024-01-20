Shoaib Malik's 2023 Birthday Post For Sana Javed Resurfaces After Couple Get Hitched

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik started the new chapter of his life as he married renowned Pakistan actress Sana Javed, with the couple exchanging vows in an intimate nikah ceremony on January 20th. With the pictures of their ceremony spreading like wildfire on social media, a post from 2023 from the Pakistan batter also went viral in which he sent Sana happy birthday.

The year 2023 saw Shoaib share a picture with Sana and caption it 'Happy Birthday Buddy'. The post on Instagram has resurfaced after the couple got hitched.

On Saturday, Shoaib and Sana shared pictures from their nikah ceremony on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Alhamdullilah. We created you in pairs."

According to a report by the Pakistan Daily, Sania Mirza's sisters have expressed deep concerns over the separation. It reported that the ex-Indian Tennis player was unhappy with Malik's extra-marital affairs. Furthermore, none of Malik's family members attended the wedding as they were disappointed with his decision to remarry.