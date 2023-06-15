Shoaib Akhtar Uploads Rare picture With His Daughter Ayleen Sheikh

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, affectionately referred to as the "Rawalpindi Express," recently brought joy to his fans and followers by sharing a photograph with a young girl identified as his daughter on his Instagram story.

In his Instagram story, Akhtar tagged the girl's account, revealing her name to be Ayleen Sheikh. The ex-fast bowler, renowned for his incredible speed on the cricket field, accompanied the picture with a caption stating, "Chill mode with my daughter," indicating that they were enjoying some quality time together.

Shoaib Akhtar married Rubab Khan on July 23, 2014, and the couple has been blessed with two sons. Their first son, Mohammad Mikaeel Ali, was born on November 7, 2016, while their second son arrived on July 14, 2019. However, it is currently unclear whether the girl featured in Akhtar's Instagram story is his biological daughter.

By sharing this photo and showcasing his bond with Ayleen Sheikh, Shoaib Akhtar delighted his fans and provided a glimpse into his personal life. Although he is known for his cricketing achievements, this social media post revealed a different side of Akhtar as a loving and doting father.

Shoaib recently Tweeted a message to all those that stand to be affected by the incoming Cyclone Biparjone. The severe cylone is due to make its landfall today and is expected to severely affect the Indian state of Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi.

"Ya Allah, please keep everyone safe from #biporjoycyclone everywhere in the region. Please follow instructions from your local authorities everywhere," Shoaib Tweeted.