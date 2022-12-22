'Sheer politics': Netizens fume after India drop Kuldeep Yadav for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Fans were left fuming after India dropped in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here on Thursday on Thursday.

Kuldeep bagged 8 wickets as well scored crucial 40 in India's by 188- run win in the 1st Test.

The left-arm spinner was replaced by pace all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat.

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul said it was a difficult decision to keep Kuldeep out but he had confidence that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will do a good job.

"Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases," said Rahul.

Netizens took to social media to vent their frustration.

One users tweeted: "Took 8 wickets and scored 40 runs with the Man Of The Match award, but sits out in the very next match. Kuldeep."

Another said: "Kuldeep yadav dropped? Seriously?? Now how would u justify that decision? This management is seriously sick. I don't have any doubt on jaydev udnatkat taking wickets but he is in for kuldeep."

Here are a few more reactions

Iss faltu bowler ke liye Kuldeep ko drop kr diya.... Esi tesi...

Spin track pr 3 fast bowlers, vo bhi jaydev unadkat.... Hai to ye bhi spinner hi hai, thoda tez dalta h spinners se !

What is this management up to.... Rahul Dravid is very inconsistent in selection ! — Harsh Tegta (@tegtaharsh97) December 22, 2022

@BCCI after taking 8 wickets in 1st game how can you drop kuldeep? Why not Ashwin or Axar were dropped? Sheer politics. BCCI can do any thing. — Pankaj Singh (@pankajs0801) December 22, 2022

This indian team is worst of all time. How come they sit out kuldeep yadav and still play their worst batsman as a captain. The downfall of this team should not hurt anyone — Jagmohan (@Jagmoha66465440) December 22, 2022

Mazak chal raha hai kya? Kuldeep Yadav ko drop kar diye!! https://t.co/0M1nkYW74w — Stunning Shivangi (@panditldki) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav who batted well in 1st ings and took 8 wickets in the match is dropped for Jaydev Unadkat!!

Why not Axar or Ashwin!?!! And who drops MoM of previous match...Bonkers #INDvBAN — Malhar Anjaria (મલ્હાર અંજારીયા) (@malthnks) December 22, 2022

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first.

On an overcast day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said if his side could survive the first couple of hours, the home side could look to put up a good score and then put the visitors under pressure.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Mominul Haque and Taskin Ahmed in place of Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain.