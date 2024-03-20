'Sharma Ji Ka Beta Yahan Bhi Sab Le Gaya': KL Rahul Features In Hilarious Ad With Rohit Sharma & Suniel Shetty

KLRahul, Suniel Shetty and Rohit Sharma in Dream 11 Ad | Credits: Twitter/KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Gaints skipper KL Rahul and former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma featured in an advertisement with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, which went viral on social media.

In latest advertisement video by popular Fantasy Gaming app Dream 11, one of the official sponsors of Indian Premier League, Rahul can be seen approaching the table where his father-in-law Suneil Shetty and Rohit Sharma were sitting at the table.

However, Sharma intervened saying it is a family dinner and helpless KL Rahul turned to his father-in-law, hilariously saying that till the IPL gets over, Rohit Sharma will be his 'beta'.

KL Rahul shared the ad on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and hilariously wrote, "Yeh Sharma ji ka beta yahan bhi sab le gaya! Iska badla toh main zaroor lunga @ImR045."

The latest video is a series of advertisements by Dream 11, wherein many IPL stars and Bollywood celebrities have participated to hype the upcoming IPL season and create intense rivalries among fans of their favourite teams. The first ad released by the Fantasy Gaming company saw the players from each team taking a dig at each other, indicating that it was time for fans to gear up for electrifying showdown and intense rivalry in the upcoming IPL season.