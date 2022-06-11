e-Paper Get App

Shane Warne's manager condemns new miniseries on the life of late cricketer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Shane Warne | File Image

Australian spin great Shane Warne's manager has slammed plans for a new miniseries based on the life of the late cricketer.

Warne tragically passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. And just months later Australia's Channel Nine have announced plans for a new miniseries, which explore his dramas both on and off the field.

The leg-spinner’s former manager James Erskine condemned the plans.

"He's only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves," Erskine told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper.

It is also learnt that Warne’s family was never approached for approval or input.

Co-Head of Drama for Nine told The Sydney Morning Herald: "Warnie's life was so full of drama, like the man himself. This miniseries will be larger than life—entertaining, confronting and thought-provoking. He was a sporting legend, a national treasure, an international icon, but he was also a larrikin, a rogue, a charmer and a flawed man."

Andy continued: "The national outpouring of grief over his passing had shown us—if we needed telling—just what sort of impact he's had on the national conversation."

The planned miniseries is scheduled to be released in 2023.

