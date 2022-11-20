e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shameful, pathetic': Fans fume after Jio Cinema suffers streaming issues during Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match

Ecuador won the match 2-0 with a brace from Enner Valencia.

Updated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Indian football fans were left dejected after the official streaming platform of the FIFA World Cup 2022 suffered issues during the opening match of the mega event between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

As the match progressed, the streaming platform started facing buffering issues creating a lag during the broadcast.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions.

