'Shameful, pathetic': Fans fume after Jio Cinema suffers streaming issues during Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match

Indian football fans were left dejected after the official streaming platform of the FIFA World Cup 2022 suffered issues during the opening match of the mega event between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

Ecuador won the match 2-0 with a brace from Enner Valencia.

As the match progressed, the streaming platform started facing buffering issues creating a lag during the broadcast.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions.

It’s not even working on my 300mbps plan also.. 😡 — Biswajit Mallick (@talktobiswajit) November 20, 2022

Disappointed @JioCinema 😬😬😬😑😑 Can't even watch live for a straight min.😑 — 𝐷𝑜𝑠𝑜𝑛 𝐼𝑠𝑖𝑝𝑒𝑢𝑛𝑔 (@doson41) November 20, 2022

Jio ka 4G bhi 3rd class#JioCinema ka Streaming bhi Wahiyat

Fifa should be streamed on some other platform — DHRUV (@IamDhruv45) November 20, 2022