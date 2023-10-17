Shahid Afridi's Sister 'Fighting For Her Life', Ex-Pakistan Captain Asks For 'Duas' From Fans

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared a tragic news on Monday as he informed fans of his sister's deteriorating health. Afridi's sister is currently battling for her life, although it's not known as to which disease she is suffering from.

Afridi informed that he's heading back home to be with his ailing sister.

“I am travelling back to see you soon my love, stay strong. My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, it will mean a lot.

"May Allah gives her speedy recovery and a long and healthy life Ya Rabb," Afridi wrote on Instagram along with a picture of his sisters hand.

Fans, followers and friends are extending heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of Shahid Afridi’s sister. Fans from India are also sending prayers for his beloved sister.

The legend of Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, a cricketing legend from Pakistan, is celebrated for his explosive and unorthodox style of play.

Known for his swashbuckling batting and leg-spin bowling, Afridi made his international debut at the age of 16 and quickly gained fame for his aggressive approach.

He is famously remembered for his record-breaking century in just 37 balls, one of the fastest in One Day International (ODI) history.

Beyond his on-field heroics, Afridi has been a charismatic and influential figure in Pakistan cricket, having captained the national team and played a pivotal role in several memorable victories.

His remarkable career, spanning over two decades, has left an indelible mark on the sport, and he remains a beloved and iconic figure in the cricketing world, known affectionately as "Boom Boom Afridi" for his explosive performances.

