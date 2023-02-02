Shafali Varma thanks BCCI secretary Jay Shah for opportunity to meet her idol, Sachin Tendulkar

U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma was elated at meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar. The World Cup-winning team was invited to Ahmedabad for the third T20I match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium. The team was felicitated by the BCCI for their historic win in South Africa.

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was among those invited alongside BCCI office bearers. The World Cup winning team were felicitated by Tendulkar who also shared some words of wisdom.

Shafali took to Twitter to thank BCCI secretary for providing the opportunity to meet her idol.

“Thank you Hon’ble @JayShah Sir for inviting us for a special evening and providing us the precious opportunity to meet with @sachin_rt Sir! It has truly motivated the entire team and has boosted our spirit. Thank you again for all your support & encouragement! @BCCIWomen @BCCI,".

Rewarded for historic triumph

Shafali also received INR 5 crore cheque on behalf of her team for their exemplary performance in the World Cup.

The Indian U19 women’s cricket team beat England in the final to win the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Addressing the fans on the special occasion, Tendulkar took centerstage and the entire stadium burst into the iconic “Sachin Sachin" chants. He then used the iconic ‘Kemcho’ line to address the crowd’s respect. “Kemcho Ahmedabad? Majaa-ma?" he said.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate our Women’s Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. What a fabulous achievement. I can assure you that the entire nation and well-wishers of Indian cricket will celebrate and cherish this victory for years to come," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a BCCI video, released on their social media handles.

