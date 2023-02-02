e-Paper Get App
BCCI approves Jio’s plea to telecast IPL matches in 4K video resolution

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
BCCI has reportedly allowed Jio-led Sports18 to telecast IPL matches this year in 4K video resolution, to enhance the experience for its consumers. 4K video resolution is believed to be High-Definition (HD) video that has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Until 2022, the HD feed was used to telecast matches on Hotstar, the then-official digital partner for IPL.

According to a report in Exchange 4 Media, Jio had claimed it was telecasting FIFA matches in 4K but that was not end-to-end. “FIFA was a learning experience for Jio. In the last two months they have relentlessly worked on upgrading the technical front, and are expected to deliver a high-quality experience during IPL,” said a senior media planner.

During FIFA, the broadcaster even came under fire for technical glitches during the telecast of two games. However, the situation was brought under control by the finals, which garnered a huge viewership.

