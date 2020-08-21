Sevilla vs Inter Milan: Where and when to watch the Europa League final live in India

In a bid to win their record sixth Europa League trophy, Sevilla is all set to lock horns with Inter Milan in the tournament finals on Friday at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Sevilla are the most successful side in Europa League history, reaching the final six times including the 2019/2020 season, and winning the competition five times, more than any other side.

Inter, meanwhile, have reached their 10th European final, and their first since the 2010 UEFA Champions League final, when they won 2-0 against Bayern Munich.

This is the first ever European meeting between Sevilla and Inter Milan.

While Sevilla have lifted the trophy in each of their appearances in the UEFA finals, Inter have won all five of their UEFA Europa League matches this season and are now looking to increase their tally to six major wins in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Sevilla vs Inter Milan match take place?

The match will take place on Friday, August 21 (Saturday, August 22 in India), 2020.

Where will the Sevilla vs Inter Milan match take place?

The match will take place at RheinEnergieStadion.

What time will the Sevilla vs Inter Milan match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Sevilla vs Inter Milan in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Sevilla vs Inter Milan match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.