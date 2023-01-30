e-Paper Get App
SEE PICS: Suryakumar Yadav visits Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow

India levelled three-match T20I series 1-1 with a nervy 6-wicket win in the 2nd T20 against NZ

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Star India batsman Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya held their nerves to guide India to a hard-fought 6-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I encounter at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. India level three-match T20I series 1-1 with a nervy 6-wicket win. While chasing, India could not accelerate and it took another gritty known from Suryakumar to get them over the line. A day after the match, SKY paid a courtesy visit to UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence on Monday.

Meanwhile, chasing 100, India got off to a bad start as they lost opener Shubman Gill for 11 runs. The duo of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi then handled the charge as they slammed boundaries at regular intervals. However, the partnership could not stand longer as Ishan Kishan was sent packing after scoring 19 off 32 balls. In the 11th over of the game, Rahul Tripathi was dismissed on the stunning delivery of Ish Sodhi. Tripathi went back into the hut after 13 runs. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and batters were unable to stitch up a solid partnership. In the 15th over of the match, Washington Sundar was unable to do much for his team and was removed by Tickner on run out.

article-image

Hardik Pandya then came out to bat. The duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya accelerated Team India's innings as the duo kept pilling runs while taking singles. In the last over India needed 6 runs to win. Blair Tickner was handed the ball for the last over, the New Zealand bowler delivered some great balls but it could not stop Suryakumar Yadav from slamming a FOUR on the fifth ball of the over and claiming the six-wicket nervy victory for India.

