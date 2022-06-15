See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message

Former UFC fighter Paige Vanzant | Pic: Instagram

Former UFC fighter Paige Vanzant posted a motivational message along with her sensual pictures on social media.

Vanzant, 28, treated her fans with bikini pictures on Instagram.

She captioned it: "If psychedelic mushrooms can grow from s**t, so can you."

Vanzant made her wrestling debut alongside Scorpio at Double or Nothing in Vegas last month. The American mixed martial arts fighter beat ex-MMA rival Tay Conti.

Earlier, Vanzant revealed she had changed her name in high school after a sexual assault at the high school.

VanZant opened up to ABC News about being gang-raped at a party when she was 16.

She changed her surname from Sletten—after she was nicknamed Slutten by kids at her high school—to VanZant.

She added, about her in the 2019 memoir, Rise: “A huge reason I’m getting the book out is because I want to be an advocate for anti-bullying."

Read Also Hot US golfer Paige Spiranac takes a dig at legend Phil Mickelson for signing up for Saudi...