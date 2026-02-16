 Scotland Eye Strong Finish Against Struggling Nepal
Richie Berrington's side will look to put on a strong showing against a struggling Nepal side whose fortunes have been wildly fluctuating in the tournament after the extreme high of the performance against England in their opening match.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: At the time of writing this Scotland-Nepal preview, Scotland technically were the only team with an outside chance of qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the tournament but England had humbled the high-flying Italians at the Eden Gardens to ensure their passage into the Super Eights.

The Scots will look to enjoy the game and put their best foot forward against a struggling Nepal side.

Scotland are currently placed third in Group C behind West Indies and England with two points although they have a better NRR (0.359) than England (-0.143), who have four points.

Irrespective of what their fortunes maybe post the game, Scotland would aim to exhibit a fine display of their cricketing potential at the iconic Wankhede with Nepal clearly overawed at the big stage except for the England game.

Nepal have been dealt a psychological body blow after their shock defeat to Italy by 10 wickets and the pulverising loss to the mighty West Indies.

After their inspiring performance against England in the opening fixture, the Rohit Kumar Paudel-led side have gone completely off the boil perhaps finding it hard to deal with the expectations that come with the World Cup and the big stage.

The Nepal side will have to pull up their socks in every department and both the batters and bowlers will have a lot of soul-searching work to do.

Dipendra Singh Airee made a mark in the huge defeat to the West Indies and was the only silver lining for the Nepal team on a surface where most of their batters struggled to come to terms with the Windies pacers.

It not only threw spotlight back on the fact that teams like Nepal would need more international exposure in different conditions for overall improvement, but also the fact that their specialist batters simply lacked discipline in shot selection which led to their downfall.

While Scotland would want to live to fight another day, the contest on Tuesday will be Nepal's final appearance in the tournament where they have enjoyed the benefit of playing at a single venue and in front of their passionate crowd.

