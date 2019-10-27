Satwik-Chirag pair in French Open final

Paris: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, sailing into the finals of the French Open Super 750 with a straight game win over Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe here.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August, notched up a 21-11 25-23 win over the fifth seeded Japanese combination in a 56-minute semifinal on Saturday.

The duo's effort is commendable as this is the first time an Indian men's doubles pair has reached a World Tour 750 final.

They will now look to become the first Indian pair to win a Super 750 title on the BWF circuit when they take on top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the final on Sunday night.

If they win, they will become the first all-Indian pair to win the French Open since Partho Ganguli and Vikram Singh did it in 1983.

Currently perched at a career-high World No. 11 ranking, their series of top-10 wins this week will help them inch closer to the highly-coveted top-10 spot and a berth at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

It's their composure under pressure that has been the very reason for their continued success and rapid improvement, something Chirag Shetty himself pointed out.

"It really feels good to be playing in the French Open final today and hopefully if we are able to keep the calm and patience that we have shown for the past one week, then I think we definitely stand a chance to win," he said.