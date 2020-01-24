Saraswat Bank team wins Sportzealot’s Corporate Tennis-ball Cricket Season 3

Mumbai: Displaying superb all-round performance, the Saraswat Bank won the corporate tennis-ball cricket tournament season-3 organized by Sportzealot.

In the final, the Saraswat Bank locked horns with the Schindler India team. It proved a nail biting contest, which went right down to the wire. Batting first, Schindler India scored 58 runs in five overs at the cost of five wickets.

The Saraswat Bank chased down the target successfully in 4.4 overs by losing seven wickets and won the SCCL season 3 championship.

Schindler India's Pranil Mistry, who set a new record of hitting fours and sixes, was named as the man of the series, whereas Darshan Patil of the Saraswat Bank and Santosh Bhandarkar of the Godrej team were named as the best batsman and best bowler of the tournament respectively.

Nine teams had participated in the two-day tournament, which was played at Sector 16, Ghansoli. Along with the Saraswat Bank and Schindler India, seven other teams that took part were Marsh and Mclennan, Godrej, Garnet Interior, Fullerton India, Visible Alpha, Toyo Engineering and Castrol India.

Season-4 of the corporate tennis-ball cricket tournament will be played soon, said Geeta Pal from Sportzealot.