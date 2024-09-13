'Salute To The Greatest Entertainer': Pat Cummins' Poetic Tribute To Late Shane Warne On His Birthday Goes Viral; Video

Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins paid a poetic tribute to the late great Shane Warne on the eve of his birthday. In a video published by cricket.com.au, the right-arm speedster narrated a long poem, describing Warne's career, character, and what he meant he meant to the cricketing fraternity.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:13 AM IST