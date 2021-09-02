Sakshi Malik Birthday Special: Lesser known facts about the Indian wrestle

Sakshi Malik is an India freestyle wrestler from Haryana. She is the daughter of bus conductor Sudesh Malik of Delhi Transport Corporation. Her grandfather Badlu Ram, who was also a wrestler, motivated her to aspire a career in wrestling.

She is part of the JSW Sports Excellence Program, along with fellow female wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat.

Sakshi is one of the first females to mark her place in the Indian wrestling sports. She has made India proud at several occasions. Her dedication and hard-work is visible in the way she fights. She has proved herself and hence considered as one of the leading female personalities in the wrestling sports.

Indian sports player Sakshi Malik is celebrating her 29th birthday on September 3.

Here are some interesting facts about her:

1. She began training in wrestling at the age of 12, under coach Ishwar Dahiya and Mandeep Singh, at an Akhara in Chhotu Ram Stadium, Rohtak.

2. Shakshi's first success as a professional wrestler in the international arena came in 2010 at the Junior World Championships where she won the bronze medal in the 58 kg freestyle event.

3. She became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics.

4. At the 2014 Dave Schultz International Tournament, she also won gold in the 60 kg category.

5. Malik is currently employed with Indian Railways in the commercial department of its Delhi division, in the Northern Railway Zone. After the Rio Olympics, she was promoted from senior clerk to gazette officer rank.

6. Malik has completed a master's degree in physical education from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, where she was appointed as the university's wrestling director in 2016.

7. Sakshi Malik was honored with Major Dyanchand Khel Ratna in 2016 and Padma Shri in 2017.

8. Sakshi Malik married Indian freestyle wrestler Satyawart Kardian on April 2, 2017.

9. She follows a rigorous diet and regime. She reportedly does 500 sit-ups a day as part of her warm-up; and spends hours practicing her holds and movements on the wrestling mat.

10.Sakshi Malik has 5 medals in Asian Championship.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:45 PM IST