Olympic qualifiers: Sonam Malik victory in all-Sakshi Malik affair

She first got past Radhika and then caring little for reputations, Sonam beat the Asian Championship 59kg gold medallist Sarita Mor (3-1) in the semifinals before winning by fall against Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi in the final.

She pinned Sakshi in the second period when she was trailing 1-2 and one minute left in the bout. Nine wrestlers appeared in the 62kg trials, including 2018 World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda and a few from upper weight categories.

The reigning world cadet champion trains at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Sports Institute at Madina (Sonepat) under coach Ajmer Malik.

"Beating Sakshi by fall is a big achievement for this youngster. Sonam tired her out. And this was despite an elbow injury she had suffered during the Rome event and had not recovered completely. She even had not trained well," coach Ajmer said.

"The girls who were in the upper weight categories would have thought they will be able to dominate Sonam because she is young and inexperienced. I had told her that coming out winner in a competitive group like this would be huge and she has made us proud," he added.