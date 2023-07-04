India 0-1 Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: Alkhaldi Scores To Give Visitors The Lead

16' Chhangte chests it down for Chhetri, who volleys it at the bottom corner, but Marzouq gets a hand to it. Chhangte races towards the rebound, but it's cleared.

14' Goal for Kuwait! Abdullah Albaloushi enters the box from the right, sends a low cross to Alkhaldi, who slots it home.

Proper end-to-end stuff in the opening 10 minutes. Kuwait playing some super high intensity football, but lacking the finishing touch. India shaping up well, nice little combo on the right flank between Anwar, Nikhil and Aashique.

10' Corner for Kuwait! Shabaib Alkhaldi swings it into the Indian box, but the Indian defence manages to clear it.

7' Corner for India! Anirudh Thapa curls a right footer into the 6-yard box, but Kuwait keeper Abdulrahman Marzouq comes out to pluck it out of the air.

4' Akash Mishra & Ashique Kuruniyan work the ball out left, as the former sends in a cross at the far post, where Sunil Chhetri puts in a looping header, which is saved.

He sure is a keeper ❤️



Here's a message from goalie Gurpreet for India fans ahead of tonight's final!#SAFFChampionship2023 #indvkuw pic.twitter.com/lZpYNYmteo — FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2023

All the wins, the resilience, and the grit comes down to this. THE FINAL.

India vs Kuwait, for the SAFF Championship title!

Cheer our Blue Tigers 📷. Kick-off @ 7:30 pm. Stream it Live, only on FanCode.

.

.#SAFFChampionship2023 #INDvKUW @IndianFootball @IndSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/mqFkvymUKr — FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2023

FINAL TRAINING SESSION 🔥💙



Coach @stimac_igor and the #BlueTigers put the finishing touches to their preparations for the FINAL last night 💪🏽👏🏽



TIME TO GO OUT AND WIN THIS 🏆



Full video 👉🏽 https://t.co/etYU3KkJII#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/62xIdYpZNE — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023

Sunil Chhetri's Blue Tigers will look to end their campaign with a bang and lift the SAFF Championship title for the ninth time. But they will have to deal with Kuwait first in the final in Bengaluru.