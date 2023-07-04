India 0-1 Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: Alkhaldi Scores To Give Visitors The Lead

16' Chhangte chests it down for Chhetri, who volleys it at the bottom corner, but Marzouq gets a hand to it. Chhangte races towards the rebound, but it's cleared.
14' Goal for Kuwait! Abdullah Albaloushi enters the box from the right, sends a low cross to Alkhaldi, who slots it home.
Proper end-to-end stuff in the opening 10 minutes. Kuwait playing some super high intensity football, but lacking the finishing touch. India shaping up well, nice little combo on the right flank between Anwar, Nikhil and Aashique.
10' Corner for Kuwait! Shabaib Alkhaldi swings it into the Indian box, but the Indian defence manages to clear it.
7' Corner for India! Anirudh Thapa curls a right footer into the 6-yard box, but Kuwait keeper Abdulrahman Marzouq comes out to pluck it out of the air.
4' Akash Mishra & Ashique Kuruniyan work the ball out left, as the former sends in a cross at the far post, where Sunil Chhetri puts in a looping header, which is saved.
Sunil Chhetri's Blue Tigers will look to end their campaign with a bang and lift the SAFF Championship title for the ninth time. But they will have to deal with Kuwait first in the final in Bengaluru.
