SAFF Championship: India look for first win against Lanka

Male: A 1-1 draw against 10-man Bangladesh denting their confidence, India will need to quickly get their act together as they take on Sri Lanka in their second SAFF Championship match here on Thursday. The Indians go into Thursday's game on the back of a disappointing stalemate with Bangladesh, against whom they should have won considering that they dominated majority of the proceedings and even took the lead courtesy of a Sunil Chhetri strike.

However, that was not to be and India are looking forward to the Sri Lanka game to register their first win in the tournament, which they won a record seven times.

The Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac has come under fire for India's failure to win enough matches in the recent past and he will be under the pump on Thursday.

Despite the loss against Bangladesh, India can afford to fancy their chances against the lower ranked Sri Lankans who have struggled throughout the competition, losing both of their games so far while conceding four goals and scoring two.

The islanders will have their task cut out if they are to move up from the bottom of the points table.

Chhetri had put India in the lead, before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. Yasir Arafat scored for Bangladesh to put his side on level terms later.

After the disappointment against plucky Bangladesh, Stimac said "we are ourselves guilty for not winning the match."

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:24 AM IST