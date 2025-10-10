Sachin Tendulkar's TEN x YOU Makes Its Official Debut

Sachin Tendulkar with his family. |

TEN x YOU, an insight-led sports and athleisure brand under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt. Ltd., co-founded by Sachin Tendulkar, Karthik Gurumurthy, and Karan Arora, today announced its official launch. Built on Sachin Tendulkar’s 24 years of on-ground experience and his deep understanding of athlete needs, TEN x YOU brings together thoughtful design, global standards, and an unmatched focus on comfort -creating products truly made for Indian feet and bodies.

The launch event went beyond a conventional product showcase, offering an immersive experience that brought TEN x YOU’s philosophy to life. From gear storytelling zones and interactive product trials to candid content spaces, every touchpoint was curated to highlight the brand’s deep roots in sporting culture. Attendees experienced the design process and performance focus first-hand, while authentic voices from across the cricketing ecosystem, players, coaches, and enthusiasts reinforced TEN x YOU’s belief that true innovation begins where the game is genuinely played.

Speaking at the launch, Sachin Tendulkar, Co-Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer of TEN x YOU,said: “From narrow gullies to the biggest grounds and from village maidans to big city stadiums, one thing never changes – the smiles and joy that sport brings. As a child, I enjoyed sports thoroughly, playing in all kinds of weather, through sun and rain. I felt a simple joy every time I stepped out on the field to represent India and that feeling stays with me to this day in my second innings. My vision is to see India move from a sport-loving to a sport-playing nation, and to this end, I want everyone, from the gully to the stadium, to play, to train, and feel the joy I felt! With TEN X YOU, the same attention to detail I demanded from my bat and kit has been poured into every athleisure product made by us. Playing a sport will make you feel on top of the world, so just start, and never stop playing!”

Attendees explored the technology and craftsmanship that go into every shoe, including details like the extra spike feature designed by Sachin Tendulkar to enhance stability and grip on Indian pitches.

Karthik Gurumurthy, Co-Founder & CEO of TEN x YOU, added: “TEN x YOU is insight-led and retail-ready. We wanted to bring in Sachin Tendulkar’s experience and real-world insights from his journey to design products that become a go-to choice for every Indian, regardless of age or gender, and help them relive the youthful days of play. Indian feet are wider; our body structures and climate conditions are unique — and our products are made keeping that in mind. Our range caters to cricketers across all levels — from recreational players to semi-professionals and professionals — and extends into trainers and lifestyle collections designed for everyday comfort and versatility. Each product is tested and refined against real-world conditions to ensure superior comfort, durability, and style.”

TEN x YOU is redefining how sports brands engage with players and communities. The brand is designed for players at every level, from those training professionally to individuals rediscovering their love for movement. Its mission is to create an inclusive ecosystem where sport is celebrated as a lifestyle — not a destination.

With plans to build a strong presence across both online and offline retail channels, TEN x YOU aims to make premium-quality sports and athleisure gear accessible to every aspiring athlete across India.