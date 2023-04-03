During a special event in Mumbai on Sunday, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the "golden moment" that followed the triumphant win in the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He emphasized that the prestigious trophy belonged not only to the team, but to the entire nation of India.

As the 12th anniversary of the victory was celebrated, Tendulkar fondly looked back at India's renowned World Cup win in 2011. It was a day that belonged not only to the team, but also to Tendulkar, who had pursued the trophy for over two decades. The victory was all the more challenging for India as it was their first World Cup title in 28 years.

"April 2nd, 2011 was the best cricketing moment of my life. It's been 12 years since that golden moment. To me, that was the reason my journey started. It was an incredible experience, and all I can say is that we were representing the nation. I feel the trophy belongs to the entire country and all the well-wishers of Indian cricket.

"Without their support and good wishes, things don't move forward. When we started our careers, there were multiple guys around us to polish each of us, and we all got together as a team, and it was something special. I feel it was a great team effort, and like I said, it does not just belong to the team, it belongs to the entire nation," Sachin Tendulkar said at an event on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Tendulkar, who played a vital part in India's title win, expressed happiness looking back at the "greatest moment of his life" and asked fans where were they and how did they celebrate the win.

"12 years ago India lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life! Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate?" tweeted Tendulkar.