'Saare jahan se accha...': Indian cricket fraternity extends Independence Day wishes to nation

As India celebrated its Independence Day, the Indian sports fraternity extended wishes to the nation on Monday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma tweeted, "75 years of independence. Happy independence day."

Taking to Twitter former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wished the nation and wrote, "To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also took to Twitter and wrote, "The goosebumps we Indians get on seeing our #Tiranga standing tall is something indescribable. On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day, remember all our freedom fighters and soldiers for their contribution to our Nation. Jai Hind."

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan hamara. On this special day I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Independence day."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "#Best wishes for Independence day. Today is an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and rededicate ourselves to the cause of unity, peace, prosperity and brotherhood in our country. Let us make India the strongest and most prosperous with our collective efforts. Jai Hind."

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!"

