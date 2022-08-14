Watch: Sachin Tendulkar slammed his first international century on this day

Let us know! 👂

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is the only man with 100 international centuries under his belt, but the journey started on this day.

The Master Blaster scored his first ton against England today (August 14), in 1990. His first century came during a Test match against England in Manchester.

After scoring 68 runs in India's first innings, Tendulkar followed it up with a scintillating 119 in the second innings to help them draw the Test and reach the triple-figure mark for the first time in international cricket.

Tendulkar made his debut for India in a Test match against arch-rivals Pakistan in November 1989. He went on to become the leading run-getter of all time in international cricket.

The former India captain played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I for India, amassing 15,921, 18,426 and 10 runs in the three formats respectively.