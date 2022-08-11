e-Paper Get App

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares snap of sibling who gifted him his first bat

Sachin has dedicated the post to his sister Savita Tendulkar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture that has been dedicated to his sister. He spoke about how he got unconditional support from her throughout his entire life. The picture also shows his brother Nitin Tendulkar and Ajit Tendulkar.

Sachin has dedicated the post to his sister Savita Tendulkar. He showcased his gratitude toward her. In the caption of the picture he wrote, "From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!” [Wishing a very happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone].

