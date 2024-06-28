SA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: What Happens If Ultimate Title Clash Ends In A Tie?

Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados's Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue qualified for the Final after defeating England in the semifinal by 68 runs, avenging their 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Three Lions.

South Africa, on the other hand, thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets. The Proteas men were absolutely ruthless against Rashid Khan-led side who qualified for the semifinal for the first time in the World Cups (ODI and T20I). Aiden Markram's bowlers bundled Afghanistan for their lowest score of 56 before chasing down the 57-run target in the ninth over.

Interestingly, India and South Africa have remained unbeaten thus far in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are on a seven-match unbeaten streak while the Proteas are on eight-match winning run

With two unbeaten teams taking on each other for the ultimate glory, one question that has been popped up whether the Super Over will be played if the match gets tied or scores are levelled in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

In this edition of the tournament, only two matches went into Super Over to determine the winner. The first match was between Namibia and Oman as the score was levelled at 109 in 20 overs. Retired all-rounder David Wiese emerged as the hero for Namibia with the bat and ball to pull off thrilling Super Over.

The second match was between the USA and Pakistan, where co-hosts of the tournament stunned Men in Blue with a thrilling Super Over win, thanks to Saurabh Netravalkar's bowling brilliance.

Will there be Super Over in the Final if match gets tied?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Final between South Africa and India is expected to be a thrilling encounter as the two teams fight for ultimate glory. The match might go down the wire as both sides have been exceptional throughout the tournament.

If the final between South Africa and India gets tied, the Super Over will be played in order to determine the winner. The Super Over is a standard rule for the shortest format of the game for breaking ties in normal as well as knockout matches, ensuring a definitive result.

In the history of T20 World Cup, no final has ever gone into the Super Over. If the Final between South Africa and India ends in a tie, then it will be a history for the prestigious tournament to witness a Super Over in the ultimate title clash.