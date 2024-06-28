Hungry Lions On The Prowl: India And South Africa Desperate To End Their T20 World Cup Title Drought In The Ultimate Clash

India and South Africa | Credits: Twitter

So here we are after over three weeks of cricketing action with two of the hungriest teams for World Cup success squaring up against each other at the Kensington Oval in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

India and South Africa, perennial underachievers in world cricket in different ways, will be clashing with both eager to end their ICC World Cup title drought, which in the former's case has been for over a decade now while the Proteas are yet to get their hands on a World Cup featuring now in their first-ever summit clash at this level.

Rohit Sharma's men are on a high after dismantling defending champions England in the semifinal and extracting revenge for Adelaide 2022. It was a clinical performance on a very tricky surface in Providence where the skipper himself produced a fine batting effort and the bowlers led by the spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel did the rest giving England no space to manoeuvre.

One of the endearing images of the Guyana semifinal was Rohit having an emotional moment outside the dressing room and Virat Kohli seemingly looking to comfort him.

Emotions don't lie and Rohit has been through plenty of it since November 19th of 2023, where a billion dreams were crashed when Australia and Pat Cummins spoiled what would have been the world's biggest celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The pain and hurt of the ODI World Cup final loss can only be healed perhaps with a World Cup victory, although this is the T20I format, and Rohit and India are well aware as they gear up for a hugely anticipated clash in Barbados.

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters of the contemporary era, is going through a rough patch in the tournament but Kohli being Kohli he could well be saving his absolute best and beast for the South Africans.

South Africa on the other hand are here after losing in seven World Cup semifinals, five ODI WC and two T20 WC, and would be desperate to clinch their first ever ICC World Cup crown.

The Aiden Markram-led side have all the key bases covered with a heavy-duty batting firepower led by openers Quinton De Kock and Reeza Hendricks with skipper Markram at number three.

The likes of Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller would be extremely important for the Proteas to mount a massive target.

The battle between India's spinners Kuldeep, Axar and Ravindra Jadeja against the South African power hitters would be thrilling to watch in the middle overs.

With rain expected to disrupt the game in Barbados as well, much would depend on how both teams adapt to the gloomy, overcast conditions.

It is also going to be a battle of nerves as India and South Africa aim for a World Cup title that has been eluding them for the longest time.