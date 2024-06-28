'Upar Daale Toh Deta Hu Na': Rohit Sharma's Stump Mic Chat With Suryakumar Yadav Before Hitting Six Off Liam Livingstone During IND vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma | Credits: BCCI Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's hilarious chat with his batting partner Suryakumar Yadav was caught on stump mic during the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against the defending champions England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant captain knock of 57 off 39 and formed a crucial 73-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 47 off 36 balls to lift from 40/2 to 113/3 in 13.4 overs. Indian skipper picked from where he left in the last match against Australia and brought up his third fifty of the tournament in 35 balls.

Rohit Sharma's knock consisted of 6 fours and 2 sixes and he hit one of the maximums off Liam Livingstone. In the 11th over of India's batting, Rohit Sharma had a chat with Suryakumar Yadav before facing the final ball of the over. Suryakumar asked Rohit to expect a short-pitched delivery from Livingstone. In response, Rohit said, "Upar Daale Toh Deta Hu Na." The video of the same went viral on social media.

Team India posted a total of 171/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's innings, vice-captain Hardik Pandya chipped with a quickfire cameo knock of 23 off 13 balls, including two sixes. Axar Patel (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (17*) stitched a decent 24-run partnership to help the Men in Blue post a defendable total on the board.

However, the Indian bowlers successfully defended India's total by bundling out England for 103 in 16.4 overs. The defending champions suffered a batting collapse after skipper Jos Buttler's wicket. Buttler (23), Harry Brook (25) and Jofra Archer (21) were only players to score above 20 runs, while others failed to step up when they were needed the most.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack as he registered figures 3/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs, while Axar Patel too picked three wickets while conceding 23 runs with an 5.80 in his full quota of four overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Axar, Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too contributed to India's bowling by picking two wickets.