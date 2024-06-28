Video: Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted Becoming Emotional After India Storm Into Final With Dominating Win Over England In T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Rohit Sharma-led Team India heaved a sigh of relief as they advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a convincing 68-run win over the defending champions England in the semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After posting a total of 171/7, Indian bowlers rattled England's batting line-up as they bundled them out for 103 in 16.4 overs. The Three Lions' batting began to collapse after skipper Jos Buttler's dismissal.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack as he registered figures 3/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs, while Axar Patel too picked three wickets while conceding 23 runs with an 5.80 in his full quota of four overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Axar, Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too contributed to India's bowling by picking two wickets.

After India sealed their berth for the title clash against South Africa, skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a brilliant 57 off 39 balls in the semifinal against South Africa, became emotional over the win.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit was seen sitting outside the dressing room when Virat Kohli spotted him crying. Kohli made him laugh as Rohit was wiping his tears with his shirt.