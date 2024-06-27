Video: Virat Kohli Wears Dejected Look In Dressing Room After His Cheap Dismissal In IND vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Team India's talismanic batter is visibly disappointed with his poor run of form following his cheap dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, India openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were looking to provide a good start to their team's innings. All eyes were on Kohli as many had expected for him to deliver his best in an all-important knoct-out contest against England.

On the second ball of the third over, Kohli flicked his bat over the mid-wicket and went soaring over the ropes off Reece Topley's delivery. However, Kohli's stay at the crease didn't last for long as Topley bowled him for just 9 runs to provide a big breakthrough for England.

Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion with his disappointment on the face and he continued to remain dejected in the dressing room.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former India captain can be seen silently sitting outside the dressing room with Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah as he stared blankly at the ground until head coach Rahul Dravid came and consoled him.

Don't be sad, King Virat Kohli. We will win! We want a roaring Kohli. We can't see you like this. 😭😭#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/a1zoso3wpr — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) June 27, 2024

Virat Kohli has been struggling with his form after Team India decided to promote him as an opener in the T20 World Cup 2024. In this edition of the prestigious tournament, Kohli has managed to score only 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 100 in seven matches.

Kohli couldn't replicate his brilliant season as an opener in the IPL 2024, where he emerged as the Orange Cap winner after becoming the highest run-getter, with 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav take charge of India's batting after Virat Kohli's dismissal

After Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's dismissals, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav took charge of India's innings and took the team past the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

India were 65/2 in 8 overs when the match was interrupted by rain in Guyana. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were batting on 37 and 13 at the time of interruption.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are on six-match winning streak. In the first round, Team India won three consecutive matches against India, Ireland and the USA in Group A to seal their Super 8 berth. India hopes to make it 4 out of 4 but couldn't happen as their final group stage fixture against Canada was washed out due to rain in Florida.

In the Super 8 stage, Rohit Sharma-led side topped Group 1 with consecutive wins against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia and qualified for the semifinal against England.