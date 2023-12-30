SA vs IND: India Captain Rohit Sharma Works Hard In The Nets Ahead Of New Year’s Test In Cape Town; Watch

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has begun training in the nets ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa, starting on January 3, 2024 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Rohit had a forgettable outing in the Test series opener against Proteas in Centurion as he failed to deliver with the bat. The 36-year-old scored just 5 off 14 balls in the 1st innings, followed up with a duck in the second innings. Both times he was dismissed by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Rohit Sharma will be hoping to come up with goods in the final Test series of South Africa tour. In viral video, Indian skipper can be seen batting in the nets during India's training session in Centurion. Rohit has played different shots in order to get prepared himself for the Cape Town Test.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had a decent year in Test Cricket as he aggregated 545 runs, including two centuries and as many half-centuries, at an average of 41.92 in 8 matches. His best performance in whites came against Australia in Nagpur Test, wherein he scored 120 off 212 balls, consisting of 15 fours and 2 sixes.

India never won a Test series in South Africa

Following first Test defeat against South Africa in Centurion, Team India's dreams of winning the Test series in rainbow nation has remained unfulfilled.

India have toured South Africa for the Test series eight times since 1992, but they returned empty handed. The Men in Blue travelled to rainbow for the ninth time for the red-ball series and yet again they will return home without a trophy. Now all they can do is to draw the Test series by winning the second Test in Cape Town.

Ahead of the first Test, touring party suffered a big blow as Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan were ruled out of the Test series. Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be available for selection for the Cape Town after he was ruled out of Centurion Test due to back spasm.