SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'They Should Be Full Of Energy' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India's 'Listless' Morning On Day 3

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy with India's bowling on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

The third day of the Centurion Test began with South Africa resuming their first innings at 256/5. Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen were batting on 140 and 3, respectively. Elgar kickstarted his farewell Test series on Day 2 of the first Test by bringing up his 14th century in the red-ball format.

India have been struggling to take a wicket on the morning of Day 3 as Elgar and Jansen were piling up the misery on the touring party with Elgar leading South Africa's batting.

Speaking on air on Day 3, Sunil Gavaskar opined that India are having spiritless bowling in the morning session.

"India have been listless throughout the morning, they should be full of energy".

Dean Elgar continues to thrive and lead the South African charge in Centurion 👊#WTC25 | #SAvIND 📝: https://t.co/NYZxdDEvUn pic.twitter.com/tQeF161DXn — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2023

India had a decent bowling on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna took the final wicket of the day for the hosts by dismissing Kyle Verreynne.

Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen took Proteas past 300 on Day 3

Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen frustrated the Indian bowlers with their gritty batting on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion.

The pair helped Proteas to go past 300-run mark in the first innings, with Elgar reaching 150 off 229 balls in the 75th over.

Elgar and Jansen put on 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 185 by Shardul Thakur at 360/6. It was much needed breakthrough for India as pair was get going and kept frustrating Indian bowling attack. Dean Elgar fell short of just 15 runs in what would've been his first double century of his Test career.

After Elgar's wicket, Jansen joined by Gerald Coetzee at the crease. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen continued to pile up frustration on Team India with his incredible batting and brought up his 2nd Test century.

Before Lunch, Ravichandran Ashwin picked the wicket of Coetzee for 19 at 391/7. At the end of second session, South Africa were 372/7, with Jansen and Kagiso Rabada batting on 72 and 1, respectively.