SA vs IND, 1st Test Live Score & Match Updates: Team India Eye Boxing Day Glory Again At South Africa's Fortress Centurion

As Team India embarks on their tour, the focus is on sustaining their winning momentum and initiating the Test series on a positive note. The first match at Centurion holds the key to their aspirations.

With Rohit Sharma leading the charge, India seeks to achieve their first-ever Test series victory on South African soil in 31 years. The anticipation is high as the team looks to rewrite history under Rohit's leadership.

Return of Stalwarts

After a break post the heartbreak in the ICC World Cup final, stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback to the Indian team.

Their return signals a formidable lineup gearing up for Test cricket.

From World Cup Disappointment to Test Success

Rohit & Co. are determined to put aside the disappointment of the World Cup loss and transition into Test mode. The format has been a stronghold for the team, and they aim to channel their success from recent years.

This series presents an ideal opportunity for India to break their winless streak in South Africa.

The home side's comparative lack of experience opens a window for India to assert their dominance and secure a historic victory.

Captains on Redemption

Temba Bavuma and Rohit Sharma, captains facing the aftermath of their teams' traumatic World Cup exits, will step onto the field for the first time since the disappointment in India.

While winning the series won't erase the sorrow, a loss would be an additional blow neither captain deserves.

India's Test Series Record in South Africa

India's track record in Test series against South Africa includes eight played and seven lost. The closest exception was in 2010-2011 when they leveled the series after a South African win in Centurion.

The 23 Tests played in South Africa have resulted in only four victories, showcasing a winning percentage of 17.39, lower than in Australia, England, and Pakistan.

Opportunity for India to Reshape the Narrative

Despite historical challenges, the upcoming 13 days present a significant opportunity for India to challenge the narrative.

For supporters and exceptionalists alike, the series against South Africa offers a chance to put a kink in the prevailing arc and potentially alter the course of history on South African soil.

SA vs IND, Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar