 SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With Injury

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With Injury

Temba Bavuma was running at full speed after the ball when he suddenly felt pain in his left hamstring and went off the field.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Terrible news is in store for South African cricket fans as captain Temba Bavuma has left the field after suffering a hamstring injury in the first session of Day 1 of the first Test against India on Tuesday.

The injury was sustained by Bavuma in the 20th over of India's first innings when he was running after the ball while trying to save a boundary.

Virat Kohli was on strike against Marco Jansen, who bowled a full delivery outside off-stump which was driven through the covers by the former India skipper.

Bavuma gave chase and was running at full speed after the ball when he suddenly felt pain in his left hamstring. He started to hobble but still managed to collect the ball before it hit the boundary rope.

He threw the ball back to the wicketkeeper and immediately bent down while clutching the back of his thigh.

More details to follow...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With...

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Batters Keep Ship Sailing On Rain-Hit Day 1 At MCG

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Batters Keep Ship Sailing On Rain-Hit Day 1 At MCG

'I Had Huge Discomfort Facing The Ball': Shakib Al Hasan Reveals Playing With Blurred Eye During ICC...

'I Had Huge Discomfort Facing The Ball': Shakib Al Hasan Reveals Playing With Blurred Eye During ICC...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Shaheen Afridi's Dangerous Beamer Narrowly Misses Travis's Head; Watch

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Shaheen Afridi's Dangerous Beamer Narrowly Misses Travis's Head; Watch

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Pigeons Interrupt Play At MCG On Day 1, Marnus Labuschagne Shoos Them...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Pigeons Interrupt Play At MCG On Day 1, Marnus Labuschagne Shoos Them...