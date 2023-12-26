SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Disaster For South Africa As Captain Temba Bavuma Limps Off Field With Injury

Terrible news is in store for South African cricket fans as captain Temba Bavuma has left the field after suffering a hamstring injury in the first session of Day 1 of the first Test against India on Tuesday.

The injury was sustained by Bavuma in the 20th over of India's first innings when he was running after the ball while trying to save a boundary.

Virat Kohli was on strike against Marco Jansen, who bowled a full delivery outside off-stump which was driven through the covers by the former India skipper.

Bavuma gave chase and was running at full speed after the ball when he suddenly felt pain in his left hamstring. He started to hobble but still managed to collect the ball before it hit the boundary rope.

He threw the ball back to the wicketkeeper and immediately bent down while clutching the back of his thigh.

More details to follow...