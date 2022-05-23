Rs 1 crore cash prize given to Thomas Cup-winning team by Badminton Association of India; Support staff get Rs 20 lakh

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) handed a cash prize to the triumphant Indian contingent from the Thomas Cup upon their arrival in the country, in a city hotel in New Delhi.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on this historic achievement as BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside other BAI officials and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand were present on the occasion. BAI also handed a cash prize of INR one crore to the Indian team and INR 20 lakh to the support staff.

Indian team clinched the Thomas Cup title for the first time in the 73-year history of the world's most prestigious badminton men's team championship by thrashing 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 02:35 PM IST