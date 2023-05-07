 RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start
Live Updates

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways while Sunrisers Hyderabad have to win this contest to remain in contention for the playoffs. Follow our Live Blog for the latest scores and updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
07 May 2023 08:03 PM IST

WICKET! Yashasvi Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35(18) - RR 54/1 in 4.6 ovs

07 May 2023 08:03 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur

07 May 2023 06:56 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways while Sunrisers Hyderabad have to win this contest to remain in contention for the playoffs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start

GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits

Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits

Wrestlers protest: Khap panchayat gives 15-day ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh

Wrestlers protest: Khap panchayat gives 15-day ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 51 runs

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 51 runs