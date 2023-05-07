RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after brisk start

07 May 2023 08:03 PM IST
WICKET! Yashasvi Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35(18) - RR 54/1 in 4.6 ovs
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur
07 May 2023 06:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways while Sunrisers Hyderabad have to win this contest to remain in contention for the playoffs.
