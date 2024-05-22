RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Coach Kumar Sangakkara Furious With TV Umpire’s Decision After DRS Saves Dinesh Karthik

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara was disappointed with the third umpire's decision to give not out to Dinesh Karthik for LBW during the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the RCB's batting when Dinesh Karthik was trapped with LBW when he attempted to play across the line before the ball hit the pad off Avesh Khan's good length delivery. The on-field gave out to Karthik but the veteran batter took to DRS to review the umpire's decision.

The on-field umpire's original decision to give Dinesh Karthik out was overturned by the third umpire as the bat was involved, indicating an inside edge before it struck the pad.

Dinesh Karthik survives! What a review 🥶



Kumar Sangakkara wants to have a meeting with the umpires 🤯🤯🤯#IPL2024 #RRvRCB #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/XUx8ucuu72 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 22, 2024

However, RR coach Kumar Sangakkara was visibly unhappy with the third umpire's decision and had an argument with the umpire. Sangakkara apparently wanted to meet the third umpire straightway over the controversial call to give no out to the Dinesh Karthik's lbw. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

Kumar Sangakkara wanted to meet the 3rd umpire straightaway. pic.twitter.com/iCwZin4Lj0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 122/5 after Rajat Patidar's dismissal and Karthik and Mahipal Lamror formed a 33-run partnership to take the team past 150-run mark until the former was dismissed for 11 by Avesh Khan at 154/6. Khan also ended Lamror's stay at the crease he dismissed for 32 at 159/2.

Eventually, RCB were restricted to 172/8 in 20 overs after Sandeep Sharma picked the wicket of Karn Sharma on the final ball of the first innings and RR have to chase 173-run target to win the Eliminator and qualify for 174.

For Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandra Ashwin was the best bowler as he registered the figures of 2/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs. Avesh Khan picked three wickets but conceded 44 runs in four overs, while Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult picked a wicket each.