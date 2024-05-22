RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Batter In IPL History To Complete 8000 Runs

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious career during the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Kohli became the first batter to complete 8000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the RCB’s last league stage match against Chennai Super Kings, the 35-year-old fell just 29 runs short of achieving the milestone as he was dismissed for 47. Nonetheless, Virat Kohli made up for it by scoring the required runs to accomplish a historic feat in the ongoing Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli completed 8000 runs in the 6th over of the RCB’s batting. He hit a full-toss delivery off Sandeep on the fifth ball of the over and flicked it towards mid-on for a four to complete the milestone.

Most Runs In Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli - 8004* (252 matches)

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 (222 matches)

Rohit Sharma - 6628 (257 matches)

David Warner - 6565 (184 matches)

Suresh Raina - 5528 (205 matches)

After achieving the milestone, Virat Kohli's stay at the crease ended as he was dismissed for 33 off 24 balls by Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at 56/2 in the eighth over of the first innings.

Virat Kohli has been in a sensational form in the ongoing IPL season as he is currently leading the Orange Cap race, with 741 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli is the leading Indian run-getter across all levels of T20 Cricket

The batting legend Virat Kohli is the best Indian batter as he is the leading run-getter across all levels of T20. Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in T20Is, with 4037 runs, including a century and 37 fifties, at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 138.15 in 117 matches.

The 35-year-old currently tops the chart of the leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup, amassing with 1141, including 14 fifties, at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30 in 25 innings.

In IPL, Kohli has aggregated 8004 runs, including 8 centuries and 55 fifties, at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97 in 252 matches. He holds the record for the most centuries in the history of cash-rich T20 league.

Virat Kohli is currently the fourth leading run-getter in the history of T20 cricket, amassing 12702, including 9 centuries and 96 fifties, at an average of 42.05 and a strike rate of 134.49 in 390 matches.