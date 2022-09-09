Rohit Sharma interviews Virat Kohli after star batsman's 71st international century, watch

Virat Kohli on Thursday scored the highest individual score by an Indian player in T20 international cricket.

The star Indian batter accomplished this landmark during the Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Virat finally completed his much-anticipated 71st century. He smashed an unbeaten 122 in just 61 balls with 12 balls and six sixes.

He has overtaken the score of 118 posted by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017. It is followed by 117 by Suryakumar Yadav against England in 2022, Rohit Sharma's 111 not out against West Indies in 2018 and an unbeaten 110 by KL Rahul against West Indies in 2016.

Coming to the match, Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Virat was interviewd by Rohit after his centuury.

"It was quite a special day for us. As a team, we had spoken after the last match that it matters what kind of attitude we play this match with. Because this tournament was important for us. We got exposure to knockout stages, we got exposure to pressure, but we all know what our goal is. It's the World Cup in Australia and we are improving for that and we will learn from the matches we lost," Kohli told Rohit.

"Personally, not just today but from the time that I returned to the team, I got a big break, and quite a few things came into perspective. And from you guys and the management, the communication was clear -- to just let me bat. That was very important for me. The space I got from all of you guys, it really helped me relax in that whole phase. And when I came back, I was excited about how I could contribute to the team," he added.

"I wanted to play like this because we have a big World Cup coming up, and if I play like this, I'll be contributing more," he said.