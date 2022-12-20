e-Paper Get App
Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini officially ruled out of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma had sustained a thumb injury during the 2nd ODI in Dhaka while Navdeep Saini is out "owing to an abdominal muscle strain."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially ruled out Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini from the second Test in Bangladesh owing to injuries.

Vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead Team India in the two-Test series.

Rohit had sustained a thumb injury during the 2nd ODI in Dhaka while Saini is out "owing to an abdominal muscle strain."

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian cricket board also added that Saini will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru "for further management of his injury."

India are ahead 1-0 in the two-match series after beating Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test at Chattogram last week.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

