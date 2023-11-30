'Rohit And Virat Were Crying': Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Heartbreaking Scenes After Team India's CWC 2023 Final Loss

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were crying. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has disclosed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn't stop themselves from shedding tears after the 2023 World Cup final loss to Ahmedabad against Australia. Ashwin admitted it was hard to see the star duo and the team go through it, given the caliber the team had.

Team India started as firm favourites to win the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the tourists brought their A game on that day and outplayed the Men in Blue across facets to win by 6 wickets.

Speaking to S Badrinath on his YouTube Channel, here's what the 37-year-old stated:

"Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad. Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two ( Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe."

"Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin went on to heap praise on Rohit Sharma for being the captain he has been, claiming to sacrifice his sleep and proactively participate in team meetings. He added:

"If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you MS Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team, he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally. He puts in a lot of effort. Forgoes sleep and becomes part of meetings, he first puts in the effort."

Rohit is likely to return as captain in the T20 World Cup 2024, set to be hosted by the USA and West Indies.