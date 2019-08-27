Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch US Open 2019 Match Live Telecast

After earning a dream Grand Slam debut for himself, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has made a nerveless start against the legendary Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019, taking the first set 6-4 after the Swiss great made numerous unforced errors while Nagal was resolute in defence.

The 25-year old Nagpal qualified for the US Open main draw on August 23 and become the youngest Indian to qualify for the main as he defeated Brazil's Jaao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. This will be Nagal's first appearance in a Grand Slam tournament. He had earlier won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title in 2015.

Nagal will be the second Indian to take part in the US Open 2019 men's singles event. Prajnesh Gunneswaran had earlier qualified for the tournament as he gained automatic qualification.

This is the first time since 1998 that two Indians will be participating in the men's singles event of a Grand Slam. In 1998 Wimbledon tournament, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi had represented India in the singles event. Gunneswaran will take on Daniil Medvedev in the first round match on Monday, August 26 while Nagal will face Switzerland's Roger Federer in the first round match on August 27.

When to watch?

The LIVE Broadcast for Indian fans is slated to start at 8.30 am on Monday.

Where to Watch?

The US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal is being broadcast on Start Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. The live streaming of the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will be available on Hotstar.