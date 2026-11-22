Rishabh Pant Becomes First Asian Wicketkeeper To Score Test Tons In All SENA Countries | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai: Rishabh Pant has never believed in playing Test cricket by the conventional rulebook.

On Sunday, at Wellington's Basin Reserve, India's irrepressible wicketkeeper-batter produced another breathtaking exhibition of strokeplay, smashing 128 off 153 deliveries to become the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.

South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia have traditionally represented the toughest overseas examination for Indian batters. Pant, however, has turned these challenging conditions into his personal playground, combining audacity with an extraordinary appetite for making runs when the stakes are high.

The Roorkee-born batter's ninth Test century, studded with 10 boundaries and six towering sixes, was another reminder of his rare ability to transform a contest through sheer attacking instinct.

The defining moment arrived when Pant, batting on 99, reverse-swept Glenn Phillips past short third man. On the next delivery, he danced down the pitch and launched the spinner over mid-off, bringing up his hundred in just 135 balls with characteristic swagger.

It was quintessential Pant. Where others might have approached the landmark cautiously, the left-hander embraced the opportunity to attack.

The Wellington masterpiece completed a remarkable journey that began at The Oval in 2018, when a fearless 114 announced his arrival on the international stage. An unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney followed in 2019, before his defiant 100 not out against South Africa at Cape Town in 2022 demonstrated his ability to flourish even when India's batting struggled.

England subsequently witnessed more of his brilliance, including a spectacular 146 at Birmingham in 2022 and twin centuries of 134 and 118 at Leeds in 2025.

With Wellington completing the quartet, Pant joined an illustrious group of Indian batters featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who have registered centuries across all four SENA nations.

But Pant's achievement carries additional significance. Among wicketkeepers worldwide, only Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow had previously accomplished the feat.

His Wellington hundred also took him to third place among designated wicketkeepers with the most Test centuries, behind Gilchrist's 17 and Zimbabwe great Andy Flower's 12.

There was another remarkable milestone. Pant's six maximums carried his career tally to 108, moving him past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's 107 and into second place on the all-time Test six-hitting list, behind Ben Stokes.

More importantly, his assault helped India declare at a staggering 720 for nine, their highest Test total overseas and the highest innings score recorded on New Zealand soil.

For a player returning after an injury-enforced absence, the innings offered compelling evidence that neither his confidence nor his attacking instincts had diminished.

Pant's genius lies in his refusal to separate entertainment from effectiveness. His unconventional strokes can appear reckless, but behind the spectacle is a batter capable of unsettling bowling attacks and changing the momentum of matches.

At 29, Pant has already established himself among India's most influential overseas Test performers.

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Wellington merely provided another spectacular chapter in a career defined by courage, audacity and an unmistakable appetite for the extraordinary.

And for India's fearless wicketkeeper-batter, the SENA conquest is now complete.

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